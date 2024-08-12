When the “iron” border cracked in 1989

Appealing to young people

"With the memorial park, we not only want to appeal to those who lived through those times, but also to young people in particular. The plaques are intended to remind people that it wasn't always possible to simply cross the border - as it is now - but that the world ended at the Iron Curtain, so to speak," says Bachkönig. The chronicler has done a lot of research into contemporary history and has also written a book about the fall of the Iron Curtain.