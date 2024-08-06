Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Scandal in Poland

Before CL match: Drunken referees steal traffic sign

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 18:26

Two Polish referees are said to have stolen a traffic sign while under the influence of alcohol before their scheduled assignment in a Champions League qualifying match. 

comment0 Kommentare

Together with another man, they ended up in a drunk tank, as reported by TVP Sport with reference to the police in Lublin, Poland. Both were due to work as assistant referees at the match between Dynamo Kiev and Glasgow Rangers in Lublin on Tuesday evening.

Ukrainian teams play their European Cup home games at the Lublin stadium (including Luhansk's home game against Maccabi Tel Aviv in November 2023). (Bild: AFP)
Ukrainian teams play their European Cup home games at the Lublin stadium (including Luhansk's home game against Maccabi Tel Aviv in November 2023).
(Bild: AFP)

The European Football Union did not initially comment on the incident when asked; other referees were assigned to the match at short notice. Poland's soccer association PZPN announced that the situation was being analyzed.

Drunken referees carried away traffic signs
According to the local police, there were reports from passers-by early on Tuesday morning that three men were carrying away a traffic sign in the center of Lublin. "Police officers went to the scene. The men were tested with a breathalyzer. It turned out that they were heavily intoxicated," a police spokesman told the broadcaster. They are being investigated for destroying traffic infrastructure.

The PZPN association said it would "conduct a detailed analysis of the situation in connection with reports of inappropriate behavior by two Ekstraklasa referees who were to be used in the Champions League qualifier between Dynamo Kyiv and Glasgow Rangers". If the allegations are confirmed, the company will request the termination of their contracts.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf