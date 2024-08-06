Scandal in Poland
Before CL match: Drunken referees steal traffic sign
Two Polish referees are said to have stolen a traffic sign while under the influence of alcohol before their scheduled assignment in a Champions League qualifying match.
Together with another man, they ended up in a drunk tank, as reported by TVP Sport with reference to the police in Lublin, Poland. Both were due to work as assistant referees at the match between Dynamo Kiev and Glasgow Rangers in Lublin on Tuesday evening.
The European Football Union did not initially comment on the incident when asked; other referees were assigned to the match at short notice. Poland's soccer association PZPN announced that the situation was being analyzed.
Drunken referees carried away traffic signs
According to the local police, there were reports from passers-by early on Tuesday morning that three men were carrying away a traffic sign in the center of Lublin. "Police officers went to the scene. The men were tested with a breathalyzer. It turned out that they were heavily intoxicated," a police spokesman told the broadcaster. They are being investigated for destroying traffic infrastructure.
The PZPN association said it would "conduct a detailed analysis of the situation in connection with reports of inappropriate behavior by two Ekstraklasa referees who were to be used in the Champions League qualifier between Dynamo Kyiv and Glasgow Rangers". If the allegations are confirmed, the company will request the termination of their contracts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.