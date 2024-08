Pedestrian hit by cab on safety path

At around 3 p.m., the 54-year-old and another pedestrian (35) started to cross Hofsteigstraße on a safety path near the local Spar supermarket. At the same time, a cab approached with a 70-year-old man at the wheel. He must not have been fully alert: Because instead of slowing down in front of the crosswalk, he simply drove straight on - according to the police, he had simply overlooked the two pedestrians.