How the Muchas live in their castle on Lake Wörthersee

Drasing Castle was a ruin, although it is a landmark of Krumpendorf and even part of the town's coat of arms. But publisher Christian W. Mucha (69) bought it 30 years ago after coming across an advertisement based on a TV model: for a "castle" on Lake Wörthersee. He renovated it from the foundation walls to the top of the tower. It took two years just to remove the plaster and replace it with the historically prescribed swamp lime mortar. The renovation and furnishing cost tens of millions of the foundation's assets, at that time still in shillings.