Missing since Wednesday
66-year-old hiker missing in the Rätikon
A 66-year-old man from the district of Feldkirch (Vorarlberg) is missing. According to the police, he is said to have set off on a hike in the Rätikon on Wednesday, after which his trail disappears.
Investigations so far suggest that the 66-year-old had climbed from the "Schattenlagant" hiking parking lot (municipality of Brand) via the "Bösen Tritt" to Lünersee on Wednesday morning. From there, the hiker presumably wanted to continue his hike in the border area between Vorarlberg and Switzerland via the Gamslücke and the Salarureljoch into the Nenzinger Himmel.
Was probably on his way back
Based on the route planning, the police assume that he then wanted to hike back to the starting point in Brand via the Spusagang. However, he never arrived there.
Cross-border search
After the hiker was reported missing on Friday, the emergency services immediately launched a major search operation. This involved the Brand mountain rescue team, the Alpine police and officers from the Bludenz police station. They were supported by two dog teams and the crew of the "Libelle" police helicopter - the search had to be called off at 9.30 pm due to the darkness.
Police hope for tips
The area has been combed again since Saturday morning, with the Graubünden cantonal police also involved. As there are currently a lot of hikers in the region, the police are also hoping for information from any witnesses. Anyone who has seen the missing man or can provide information on his whereabouts should contact the Rankweil police station responsible for this case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
