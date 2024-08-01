Trial in Eisenstadt
“There are no pills for my problems”
A man from southern Burgenland threatened to kill his relatives several times because he was deprived of his inheritance. The man was admitted to a forensic therapy center and saw no point in therapy.
The 43-year-old appeared upset in front of the panel of lay assessors at Eisenstadt Regional Court. He interrupted the presiding judge several times, telling her to change the subject. He simply wanted to get his rights, i.e. go to the bank, withdraw the more than 100,000 euros he was entitled to and then never see his relatives again.
Police as a permanent guest in the house
After his mother died in 2014, he developed mental health problems which - if left untreated - developed into an advanced manic psychosis over the years, as diagnosed by court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann. "He is not sane". The man from southern Burgenland smashed furniture, threatened to slaughter his grandmother, stab his uncle and beat his brother-in-law to death. Verbally and via Facebook. They came to blows several times, and the police were constant guests.
Bloody number plates
Because the man is said to have squandered 30,000 euros of his inheritance within two months, the family had agreed to invest the rest of his inheritance for the time being. "This is my money, I can do what I want with it." For example, as he wrote on Facebook, buy a sports car and "drive my uncle over the pile at 300 km/h so that the number plates are nice and bloody".
The panel of lay judges argued in favor of committing him to a forensic therapy center. "Therapy is useless," said the former professional soldier, for whom an adult representative is being sought. The verdict is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
