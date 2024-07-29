In Zagersdorf
The whole village votes on the community inn
From August 30 to September 8, citizens in Zagersdorf are being asked to decide on the future of hospitality in the village. After almost 100 years, a community inn is finally to be built again.
Village life has a very special tradition in Zagersdorf. As early as 1929, it was decided to build a community inn. This was followed by an inn with cult status. In the meantime, the family business had to close its doors. Many locals cannot or do not even want to imagine a village without an inn.
Municipal council on Monday evening
"After almost 100 years, Zagersdorf will have a community inn again," promised SPÖ mayor Ivan Grujic in May 2023. Concrete plans from Projektentwicklung Burgenland GmbH are already on the table. The concept is promising, now it's time to implement it. The topic was the focus of the municipal council on Monday evening.
Public consultation at the end of August
Now the residents have their say. A unanimous decision was made at the current meeting - 14 SPÖ and five ÖVP seats - to hold a public consultation from August 30 to September 8: "Should - as planned - a community pub be built again for the people of Zagersdorf?"
All men and women who have reached the age of 16 by the end of the first day of voting, i.e. August 30, and have their main or secondary residence in the town can vote. "The result will be binding," explains Mayor Ivan Grujic.
Zagersdorf as a rich municipality
Zagersdorf is financially equipped for the project, which is estimated at a maximum of 2.9 million euros, it is emphasized. This is confirmed by the supervisory authority. "For the first time, Zagersdorf is among the richest municipalities in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district, specifically in second place. It is ranked 14th in Burgenland as a whole and 183rd in Austria," it says. The evaluation is based on a study by the KDZ - Center for Public Administration Research. The results of the survey are eagerly awaited.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
