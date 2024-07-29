The whole village votes on the community inn

Zagersdorf as a rich municipality

Zagersdorf is financially equipped for the project, which is estimated at a maximum of 2.9 million euros, it is emphasized. This is confirmed by the supervisory authority. "For the first time, Zagersdorf is among the richest municipalities in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district, specifically in second place. It is ranked 14th in Burgenland as a whole and 183rd in Austria," it says. The evaluation is based on a study by the KDZ - Center for Public Administration Research. The results of the survey are eagerly awaited.