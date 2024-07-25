Excitement on Santorini
Lockdown request fuels debate about mass tourism
Across Europe, locals are rising up against the negative consequences of mass tourism. On the popular vacation island of Santorini in the Aegean, a local politician has now tried to request a kind of lockdown - as the Greek idyll is increasingly becoming a nightmare due to the influx of tourists.
At the beginning of the week, city councillor Panos Kavallaris raised eyebrows with a Facebook post. "Another difficult day ahead for our town and island," the post read. 17,000 people from cruise ships are expected - all in one day. "We ask for your attention and reduce our movements as much as possible!!!"
Post only online for a short time
The island's inhabitants are told to stay at home while a tourist roller battles its way through the narrow streets. His message was less well received and the post was deleted only a short time later. Nevertheless, the message still resonates.
The incident has reignited the debate about the impact of mass tourism on Santorini and the need for sustainable solutions. Across the EU, mass tourism is highest in the southern Aegean in Greece.
A screenshot of the deleted post:
In the region with islands such as Santorini or Mykonos, there were an average of 110 overnight stays per inhabitant in 2022, Eurostat data shows.
Broad criticism of tourists
It was only in June that the mayor of Santorini, Nikos Zorzos, settled accounts with the tourists. Water consumption had risen rapidly, living space was becoming scarce and the many travelers were causing "irreparable damage" to the natural environment.
Cruise ship passengers in particular are criticized for hardly boosting the island's economy. They usually sleep and eat on board the ship. This is why Santorini now wants to take tougher action against the cruise industry. From 2025, a maximum of 8,000 cruise ship passengers per day will be allowed on the island, reports RTL.
Housing shortage due to mass tourism
Many vacation regions in Europe are struggling with the effects of mass tourism. Recently, there have been protests from locals, particularly in the Spanish Balearic Islands, who are concerned about rising prices on the housing market.
In the fight against the housing shortage in the country, Greece has tightened the rules for its so-called "Golden Visa". The program, which allows non-EU citizens to obtain a five-year, renewable residence permit in exchange for investment, will apply significantly higher investment sums at the end of March.
Tourism as a powerful economic sector
In sought-after areas such as the capital region of Attica as well as Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini and islands with more than 3100 inhabitants, the investment amount is now 800,000 euros, while in other regions it is at least 400,000 euros.
Tourism is an important economic factor for many countries. According to Eurostat data, the hospitality industry accounted for the largest share of gross value added in the EU in 2022 in Greece at 7.1%, followed by Croatia, Portugal and Spain. The EU average share was 2.5 percent.
