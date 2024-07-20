Ghost nets as a danger: WWF boss dives!

The likeable activist plunged into the water with all the more determination. As an experienced diver, she saw the creeping environmental catastrophe for herself. A shocking fact in the mysterious world at a depth of 40 meters: in addition to the direct danger to the fragile creatures of becoming entangled in the nets or suffocating on pieces of plastic, the waste is also destroying entire coral reefs. "The ghost nets clinging to the rocks down there will dissolve sooner or later and ultimately decompose into microplastics, which can also have risky consequences for humans - because microplastics end up on our plates via the food chain," warns Johanides.