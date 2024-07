Care homes have to make do with fewer and fewer carers

The gap is widening. This is shown by the recently published Social Report 2023 on the care of elderly people in Salzburg. Last year, there were almost 14,000 over-84-year-olds living in the province. That is 17 percent more than ten years ago. Their number is expected to more than double by 2043. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get care in a home. This is because the number of qualified nursing staff in Salzburg's retirement homes has been falling for years.