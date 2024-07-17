Social plan worked out
Opel plant in Aspern closes for good on Friday
The Opel plant in Vienna-Aspern, which was founded in the early 1980s, will close for good on Friday. The automotive group Stellantis announced in the summer of 2023 that it would close the former General Motors plant and cease production of six-speed manual transmissions.
A redundancy plan was implemented for the 300 employees affected and a job center was set up. After the end of series production, around 50 employees will remain at the plant for dismantling work until the fall.
"We have job offers from around 150 companies in the job center and we have already been able to place around half of the employees in new jobs," says Stellantis Austria spokesperson Christoph Stummvoll.
Opel plant in Aspern
At peak times, more than 2,000 people worked at the plant. In August 2017, Opel became part of the French PSA Group. In January 2021, the Peugeot parent company PSA and Fiat-Chrysler merged to form Stellantis. The plant has continued to shrink in recent years. Engines were still produced at the site until 2020. At that time, Aspern lost the last major order from General Motors and the workforce continued to shrink. The coronavirus pandemic and problems due to chip shortages also took their toll on the site.
The in-house job center will continue to operate after the end of series production until all work at the plant has been completed.
Support for jobseekers
"This means that employees will still be able to view job offers and apply to companies. Stellantis will continue to provide every possible support to find a new job. At the same time, there is the opportunity to join the WAFF for further training," said Stummvoll.
In the coming months, the machines and everything else at the site will be dismantled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
