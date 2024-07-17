Opel plant in Aspern closes for good on Friday

At peak times, more than 2,000 people worked at the plant. In August 2017, Opel became part of the French PSA Group. In January 2021, the Peugeot parent company PSA and Fiat-Chrysler merged to form Stellantis. The plant has continued to shrink in recent years. Engines were still produced at the site until 2020. At that time, Aspern lost the last major order from General Motors and the workforce continued to shrink. The coronavirus pandemic and problems due to chip shortages also took their toll on the site.