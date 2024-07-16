Vorteilswelt
Beach highlight awaits

A touch of the Olympics on the Bregenzer Ach

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 12:55

Beach volleyball fans still have 24 days to wait before the 35th edition of the legendary Wolfurt Trophy starts. "We are currently well on schedule," says VC Wolfurt chairman Sebastian Vonach, who is an "old hand" when it comes to the Trophy despite being 29 years old. Nevertheless, this year's edition will be a slightly different challenge. 

The reason: from August 9th, it's not just about winning the win2day Beach Volleyball PRO Tour Masters event at the Center Court on the Ach, but also about the red-white-red state championship titles. "Baden couldn't host the event, so they asked us," reveals Vonach. "This means there are no international duels, but the top Austrian teams such as Olympic starters Alexander Horst and Julian Hörl should be involved."

The additional financial outlay in the low five-figure range will be partly covered by the Austrian Volleyball Association. "The rest is covered by our loyal sponsors, who have supported us for many years," says Vonach gratefully.

Jakob Reiter won the Wolfurt tournament in 2019. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Jakob Reiter won the Wolfurt tournament in 2019.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Local heroes guarantee a great atmosphere
The local heroes will ensure that the first national championship in the Ländle since 2002 - when it was played in front of the Festspielhaus in Bregenz - still has a Ländler atmosphere. Both Jakob Reiter, Wolfurt winner in 2019, and Sarah Hinteregger have announced their participation in the Ach. 

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Folgen Sie uns auf