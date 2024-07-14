European Championship record! Spain now sits alone at the top

The giant has awoken again

In the semi-final against France, who were not in top form, the Spaniards turned around a deficit to win 2:1. Five days later, under the Berlin night sky, a crowning achievement followed that was not necessarily foreseeable after the unsuccessful finals of previous years. Since the legendary tiki-taka era characterized by Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets, which produced two European Championship titles (2008, 2012) and the only World Cup triumph to date (2010), the Spanish association has been in crisis. Only once in the past five major tournaments have they made it past the round of 16.