Wildlife camera confirmed

Young wolf roams through central Burgenland

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 06:30

A wolf has been spotted in central Burgenland. It has now also been confirmed by an expert. It is most likely to be a young male wolf roaming around in search of a territory.

In the Oberpullendorf district, it was already suspected last week that a wolf was roaming the woods. There was a sighting by a hunter in Neutal. This has now been confirmed by photographs taken by a wildlife camera in Draßmarkt. The Research Institute of Wildlife Ecology at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna analyzed the images and determined that it was indeed a wolf. "It is most likely a young male wolf roaming the countryside in search of a new territory," says expert Aldin Selimovic. However, the probability of the animal settling permanently is currently rather low.

Measures for wolf management
However, the Department of Hunting & Fishing immediately took measures for wolf management in Burgenland. Hunters were called upon to report further observations. Other points include educational work, cross-border cooperation and scientific research. "We want to ensure that the interests of the population, farmers, hunters and wolves are taken into account," explains hunting coordinator Hans-Peter Weiss. After all, it is a wild animal that is protected all year round. However, the situation in Burgenland is less complex than in mountain regions because there is no extensive grazing.

Keep calm in the event of an encounter
"If you encounter a wolf, the most important thing is to keep calm," advises head of department Roman Bunyai. Wolves are normally shy and avoid humans. Dogs should be kept on a lead to avoid conflicts.

Philipp Wagner
