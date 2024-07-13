Wildlife camera confirmed
Young wolf roams through central Burgenland
A wolf has been spotted in central Burgenland. It has now also been confirmed by an expert. It is most likely to be a young male wolf roaming around in search of a territory.
In the Oberpullendorf district, it was already suspected last week that a wolf was roaming the woods. There was a sighting by a hunter in Neutal. This has now been confirmed by photographs taken by a wildlife camera in Draßmarkt. The Research Institute of Wildlife Ecology at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna analyzed the images and determined that it was indeed a wolf. "It is most likely a young male wolf roaming the countryside in search of a new territory," says expert Aldin Selimovic. However, the probability of the animal settling permanently is currently rather low.
Measures for wolf management
However, the Department of Hunting & Fishing immediately took measures for wolf management in Burgenland. Hunters were called upon to report further observations. Other points include educational work, cross-border cooperation and scientific research. "We want to ensure that the interests of the population, farmers, hunters and wolves are taken into account," explains hunting coordinator Hans-Peter Weiss. After all, it is a wild animal that is protected all year round. However, the situation in Burgenland is less complex than in mountain regions because there is no extensive grazing.
Keep calm in the event of an encounter
"If you encounter a wolf, the most important thing is to keep calm," advises head of department Roman Bunyai. Wolves are normally shy and avoid humans. Dogs should be kept on a lead to avoid conflicts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.