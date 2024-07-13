Young wolf roams through central Burgenland

In the Oberpullendorf district, it was already suspected last week that a wolf was roaming the woods. There was a sighting by a hunter in Neutal. This has now been confirmed by photographs taken by a wildlife camera in Draßmarkt. The Research Institute of Wildlife Ecology at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna analyzed the images and determined that it was indeed a wolf. "It is most likely a young male wolf roaming the countryside in search of a new territory," says expert Aldin Selimovic. However, the probability of the animal settling permanently is currently rather low.