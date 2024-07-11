Vorteilswelt
Discharge at neighbors

Storm, hail, lightning, but no super thunderstorm

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 16:00

A thunderstorm with heavy squalls caused severe damage in the district of Krems on Wednesday evening. Despite this, the firefighters in the region were largely able to breathe a sigh of relief, as the huge thunderstorm cell that had been forecast stayed away from Lower Austria. There were around 30 fire department operations overnight.

In the evening, the Wachau region was already feeling the harbingers of a huge storm front, which fortunately did not materialize in the strength feared. In the district of Krems in the area between Rossatzbach and Senftenberg, the fire departments had to respond to numerous cases of storm damage. Hail also fell in the region. Numerous trees were uprooted and the B3 federal road had to be temporarily closed. 

Violent storm within a few minutes
"Parasols were flung onto the road, glasses off the tables", reported Heurigenwirt Nikolaus Rehrl from Rossatzbach, adding that the storm had come up "exceptionally quickly and with exceptional intensity". In Arnsdorf in the Wachau, too, there was hail at the beginning before massive amounts of rain set in. Squalls also hit Dürnstein, Scheibenhof, Reichaueramt and Senftenberg. 

Seven parasols were damaged by the storm (Bild: zVg)
Seven parasols were damaged by the storm
The task of the Dürnstein, Weißenkirchen, Krems-Egelsee and Senftenberg fire departments was to remove fallen trees and clear traffic routes. The majority of the operations were completed by the more than 60 volunteers on Wednesday.

Hail poured down
The Senftenberg fire department was called out to three operations. "After the hail had sloshed together, it looked like the thawing snowdrifts in spring," says commander Alfred Winkler about the operations.  

The B3 near Dürnstein had to be temporarily closed due to storm damage. (Bild: FF Dürnstein/Michael Pfaffinger)
The B3 near Dürnstein had to be temporarily closed due to storm damage.
The storm uprooted several trees near Dürnstein. (Bild: FF Dürnstein/Michael Pfaffinger)
The storm uprooted several trees near Dürnstein.
Trees were also "windthrown" in the municipality of Senftenberg. (Bild: FF Senftenberg)
Trees were also "windthrown" in the municipality of Senftenberg.
Trees fell on roads
Lower Austria was largely spared the huge thunderstorm cell that was expected to follow later. The fire departments had to deal with around 30 operations during the night. This time, the Waldviertel and the central region were slightly affected. Storm damage was the main focus of the operations - fallen trees had to be cleared and roads cleaned. 

Neighboring Upper Austria was hit much harder
"Upper Austria was hit much harder, with more than 300 operations", emphasized Klaus Stebal from the Lower Austrian fire brigade command. More than 3300 firefighters are said to have been deployed there within a few hours. The strong storm front also moved in from this direction and is likely to have already largely unloaded in "neighboring" Upper Austria. 

René Denk
Magdalena Winkler
