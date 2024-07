NBA superstar missing US team at games in Paris

Three reigning champions in the squad

Two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star Leonard had recently stated that he was feeling well. According to the association, the decision was made together with the Clippers at the training camp in Las Vegas. Alongside Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday, White is the third professional from Boston to be part of the twelve-man US team. It is packed with stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and is regarded as the clear favorite for Olympic gold.