These small parties are still vying for signatures

He criticized the procedure when he himself signed a declaration of support for his party in a magistrate's office not far from Vienna's Mariahilferstraße on Tuesday morning. "It's not always made easy for us," he said, adding that an appointment was needed in Klosterneuburg, for example. His party's goal is, of course, to enter the National Council. The party leader has no doubt that the Beer Party will be on the ballot paper. In the 2022 federal presidential election, Wlazny was the first to submit the necessary 6,000 declarations of support to the federal electoral authority. The party plans to present its initial content on Thursday.