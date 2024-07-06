SPÖ fought for pensioners, government for biogas

"As things stand today, those who retire in 2025 are the 'Gschnapsten' and have disadvantages," explained Peter Kostelka, President of the Social Democratic Pensioners' Association (PVÖ) in an interview with "Krone". Because the first pension increase is paid out proportionately depending on when the pension is taken, it is known that in future it will depend on the birthday whether people have to accept a lifelong loss of their pension. For example, if you are lucky enough to retire in January of a year, you will receive the full adjustment the following year, only half of it in July and no adjustment at all in November or December. "This is unfair and unjust," Kostelka stated. The SPÖ followed up his criticism with action in parliament and tabled motions to abolish the aliquot system and introduce a new protection clause valid from 2025.