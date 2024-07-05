Car overturns
Toddler and man extricated from wrecked car
A dedicated firefighter reported a spectacular accident on the Seeblickstraße in Villach on Friday - his colleagues were on the scene immediately! However, the driver and a small child were able to free themselves from the completely destroyed wreckage.
A vehicle had overturned and come to a standstill on its roof - this was reported to his colleagues by Floriani, who lives near the accident site, at around 3 p.m. on Friday. At first, the emergency services assumed that people were trapped in the car, so the technical rescue team from the Villach main fire station and the Drobollach fire engine were deployed to the scene of the accident.
Driver and small child injured
"A vehicle had left the road for unknown reasons, hit a stone wall at the side of the road and came to rest on its roof," reports Chief Fire Officer Alexander Scharf, platoon commander of the main fire station. Fortunately, a small child and the driver were able to free themselves from the vehicle before the fire department arrived - both were taken to Villach LKH by the ambulance with undetermined injuries.
"On behalf of the police, the car was turned over 'by hand' by the firefighters present and then parked securely in a nearby bus stop using so-called 'maneuvering rollers'," explains Scharf. In addition, spilled fuel was bound and the accident site cleaned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
