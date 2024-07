Norwegian cheated 32 hotels out of around 40,000 euros

The defendant comes from Norway and already has several previous convictions for fraud - which is why he faces a more severe sentence for recidivism. On Monday, he had to explain himself in Salzburg Provincial Court for serious commercial fraud: According to the indictment, the 38-year-old stayed in a total of 32 different hotels, some of them luxurious, between October 2023 and March 2024 - in Linz, Steyr, Lofer, Kitzbühel, Innsbruck, Salzburg and other locations.