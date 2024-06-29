Styrian vacation camps: there are still places available

Fun and games and a campfire on the Pack

Creativity, fun, games and sport are on the agenda at 1190 meters above sea level. The Hans-Blümel-Heim offers a hostel for children between the ages of six and 14 - complete with grounds on the banks of the Packe reservoir. Pedagogically trained supervisors take the children on excursions into the forest or to Modriach to the motor skills park and summer toboggan run. And in the evenings, sausages, potatoes and bread are grilled over a campfire. Offers are available between July 8th and 20th and August 4th and 10th."We still have places available for both rotations," says the Kinderfreunde Voitsberg. One week costs 360 euros.