Child star Kurti Elsasser has a new duet partner

It all began in 1979 with the Oberwart secondary school choir and a Christmas concert that was broadcast on the radio. When ten-year-old Kurti Elsasser raised his angelic voice and sang "Leise rieselt der Schnee", it took everyone's breath away, including those responsible at the radio station. Two years later, when "Musikantenstadl" was broadcast on the airwaves for the first time, Elsasser also celebrated his television debut. Wearing a traditional jacket and singing his hit "La Montanara", the youngster became a child star overnight.