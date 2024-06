Lesachtal meat is sent by post

Business with the post office is excellent

The butcher's shop, which Salcher runs with his unrelated namesake Leo Salcher, has been around for decades. Without a sophisticated marketing concept, however, the business would have no chance of survival. Fresh meat and finished products are delivered by post, among other things. Salcher: "We make around 50 percent of our turnover from mail order." He even delivers dog food as far as Schleswig-Holstein.