“Hole in one” for golf fans at the gates of Vienna

In recent years, golf has become the secret national sport of the Austrians. However, this has done little to change the dusty image of the game on the green. In Brunn am Gebirge, however, they now want to emphasize the fun factor. Following the US model, the so-called Topgolf course is being built here, which will combine the popular sport with modern technology and a specially tailored gastronomic concept. Virtually in the lee of Pyramide Vösendorf and therefore right on the doorstep of the Austrian capital, a three-storey course is being built on an area of around 30,000 square meters, which - like the visitors - will play every trick in the book.