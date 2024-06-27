Modern mega course
“Hole in one” for golf fans at the gates of Vienna
The Scots invented the noble sport, the Americans then turned golf into a spectacle. How? You'll soon find out in Brunn am Gebirge.
In recent years, golf has become the secret national sport of the Austrians. However, this has done little to change the dusty image of the game on the green. In Brunn am Gebirge, however, they now want to emphasize the fun factor. Following the US model, the so-called Topgolf course is being built here, which will combine the popular sport with modern technology and a specially tailored gastronomic concept. Virtually in the lee of Pyramide Vösendorf and therefore right on the doorstep of the Austrian capital, a three-storey course is being built on an area of around 30,000 square meters, which - like the visitors - will play every trick in the book.
Mega TV in a mega facility
The offer is aimed primarily at novices and absolute non-golfers, who can hit their balls into the outfield on 102 teeing grounds. Ten different game variants also ensure that boredom is never an issue. Sports broadcasts are shown on more than 350 screens - the showpiece measures an impressive 34 square meters and has no room on a single floor. Food and drinks are not only available in the restaurants, but are also served directly in the bays, as the teeing grounds are called in Topgolf jargon.
Four conference rooms offer space for private and business events with up to 1500 guests. However, all this is not just good for the operators: "The opening of the new location will create 300 new jobs directly at Topgolf, while around 150 additional jobs will be created at suppliers and partners," it says. It will still be a while before the first tee-off; the topping-out ceremony will take place this Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
