Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Modern mega course

“Hole in one” for golf fans at the gates of Vienna

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 11:00

The Scots invented the noble sport, the Americans then turned golf into a spectacle. How? You'll soon find out in Brunn am Gebirge.

comment0 Kommentare

In recent years, golf has become the secret national sport of the Austrians. However, this has done little to change the dusty image of the game on the green. In Brunn am Gebirge, however, they now want to emphasize the fun factor. Following the US model, the so-called Topgolf course is being built here, which will combine the popular sport with modern technology and a specially tailored gastronomic concept. Virtually in the lee of Pyramide Vösendorf and therefore right on the doorstep of the Austrian capital, a three-storey course is being built on an area of around 30,000 square meters, which - like the visitors - will play every trick in the book.

Several stadium structures with tee-off areas, catering facilities and TV stomping grounds (Bild: Topgolf)
Several stadium structures with tee-off areas, catering facilities and TV stomping grounds
(Bild: Topgolf)

Mega TV in a mega facility
The offer is aimed primarily at novices and absolute non-golfers, who can hit their balls into the outfield on 102 teeing grounds. Ten different game variants also ensure that boredom is never an issue. Sports broadcasts are shown on more than 350 screens - the showpiece measures an impressive 34 square meters and has no room on a single floor. Food and drinks are not only available in the restaurants, but are also served directly in the bays, as the teeing grounds are called in Topgolf jargon.

Four conference rooms offer space for private and business events with up to 1500 guests. However, all this is not just good for the operators: "The opening of the new location will create 300 new jobs directly at Topgolf, while around 150 additional jobs will be created at suppliers and partners," it says. It will still be a while before the first tee-off; the topping-out ceremony will take place this Friday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf