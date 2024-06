Why Nvidia is so good at AI – and what comes next

Apple, Google, Microsoft - Nvidia has now left them all behind in terms of market capitalization and is valued at 3.1 trillion euros, with its share price having increased almost tenfold since 2022. The background to this is the AI revolution: no other chip manufacturer has processors in its range that are as suitable for training AI models as those from Nvidia. Krone+ explains why this is the case and which chips the AI industry wants to rely on after Nvidia's graphics processors in this major analysis.