Roman Floredo
The “invincible” wants another shower
Roman Floredo has been head coach of Austria's junior football team since 2017 - and is unbeaten! After winning the European Championship title in 2017, he went on to win the titles in 2019, 2022 and 2023. The charismatic coach is now retiring from football and has one last mission: to win a medal at the U20 World Championships in Canada on Saturday. Preferably in gold.
A maximum of three more games, then it's over. Then Roman Floredo will hang up his job as a football coach. The U20 World Championships in Canada, which begin on Saturday, will be the last highlight for this successful coach.
"The goal is a medal. Everything else, as this is my last tournament, will be put on the back burner," he says, focused as usual. In 2017, the 42-year-old became European champion for the first time as head coach of Austria's juniors. Since then, no nation has managed to beat Austria! The European Championship title was repeated in 2019, 2022 and 2023. "And now we're going to show the Canadians how to play football in Europe," says Floredo.
The opening game on Saturday will be against Canada 2. As Sweden had to cancel their participation, the hosts will be represented by two teams. "We are the underdogs at the tournament. It's an unusual role, but I don't dislike it," he winks.
After the World Cup, "I'll have more time for my family. My son will start school, so these things will clearly take priority alongside my main job."
Also on Saturday (19), the Danube Dragons can win their first title at European level in the Central European League (CEFL) final at Chur (Sz).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
