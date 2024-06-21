The “invincible” wants another shower

"The goal is a medal. Everything else, as this is my last tournament, will be put on the back burner," he says, focused as usual. In 2017, the 42-year-old became European champion for the first time as head coach of Austria's juniors. Since then, no nation has managed to beat Austria! The European Championship title was repeated in 2019, 2022 and 2023. "And now we're going to show the Canadians how to play football in Europe," says Floredo.