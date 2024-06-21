"Final match" in the ticker
European Championship: Austria vs Poland LIVE from 6pm
Second matchday of the European Football Championship: Austria meets Poland. We will be reporting live from 6pm (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Austria's national soccer team is facing a match today that will set the tone for the future. After the opening 0:1 draw against France, the Austrian team must not lose to Poland, who also started with a defeat, in Berlin's Olympic Stadium in order to stay in the race for a place in the round of 16. A defeat would see them finish bottom of the group, should the Dutch score against the French three hours later.
No games of calculation
A draw could still see the team advance to the knockout phase, provided they manage a complete success against the Netherlands in their final match in Berlin on Tuesday. However, team boss Ralf Rangnick does not want to get involved in such games of calculation. "Our style of play is not geared towards playing for a draw. If it ends in a draw, everyone still has a theoretical chance, but then the Poles would have to win against France and we would have to win against the Netherlands. That's not the situation we want to be in," emphasized the German. "That's why we're going to play to win. We will invest everything to win."
Rangnick is clear about the game plan. "We have to bring our performance to the pitch. We need a good mix of compact and aggressive play and a real zest for the game," said the 65-year-old. The duel has "play-off character", said Rangnick. "The team that wins has a good chance of progressing. A draw doesn't really help either team."
Yellow cards have "no significance at all"
The national team coach has all 26 squad players at his disposal. Five of them - Maximilian Wöber, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Danso, Phillipp Mwene and Christoph Baumgartner - would be suspended for the Netherlands match in the event of a yellow card. "But that has absolutely no significance for this game. Against Poland, everyone will start with zero yellow cards again," said Rangnick.
The team boss left it open as to whether there will be any changes compared to the European Championship opener against France (0:1). Gernot Trauner may replace own-goalscorer Maximilian Wöber in the team, while winger Patrick Wimmer could also replace Florian Grillitsch in the starting eleven - in which case a central position would be vacant, which would probably be taken by either Marcel Sabitzer or Konrad Laimer.
Lewandowski back
Poland's star player Robert Lewandowski returns after recovering from muscle soreness. "But that won't change their style of play that much. Their basic formation will be the way they've always played," predicted Rangnick. The coach expects Karol Swiderski to play as a second striker alongside Lewandowski and assumes a three- or five-man back line in defense. Rangnick said that Italy, Estonia and Serbia had been similarly organized in previous international matches. All of these games were won.
Lewandowski must be kept in check for this to succeed on Friday. "He's the player par excellence in Poland, he's always wanted, especially in transitional play. He's particularly dangerous in the box, so we have to make sure we allow as few balls as possible to him. Then hopefully he won't get into a situation so often where he can show off his quality," explained Rangnick.
Double pass with 25,000 fans
His team will be supported by up to 25,000 Austrian supporters in Berlin, so the coach is looking forward to a good atmosphere in the Olympic Stadium. Rangnick: "It will be a fantastic atmosphere. We have to do our bit to play one-two with our fans."
Rangnick himself was crowned DFB Cup winner in the Olympic Stadium 13 years ago with Schalke with a 5-0 win over Duisburg, before and after that there were defeats in the final against Bayern Munich (2005 with Schalke 1-2, 2019 with Leipzig 3-0). "I have a lot of good memories of this stadium, mainly because of the many clear away wins against Hertha," said the German.
Last win 30 years ago
Should Rangnick also celebrate a victory today, a long run of ÖFB failures would come to an end. The last full success against the Poles was 30 years ago, when they won 4-3 in a test match in Katowice. This was followed by five encounters exclusively at competitive level, three of which Austria lost. There were also two draws, including the 1-1 draw at EURO 2008 in Vienna. Three points against Lewandowski and Co. would mean a third win in the twelfth European Championship match in ÖFB history.
