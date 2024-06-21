European Championship: Austria vs Poland LIVE from 6pm

No games of calculation

A draw could still see the team advance to the knockout phase, provided they manage a complete success against the Netherlands in their final match in Berlin on Tuesday. However, team boss Ralf Rangnick does not want to get involved in such games of calculation. "Our style of play is not geared towards playing for a draw. If it ends in a draw, everyone still has a theoretical chance, but then the Poles would have to win against France and we would have to win against the Netherlands. That's not the situation we want to be in," emphasized the German. "That's why we're going to play to win. We will invest everything to win."