How Brigittenau protects biodiversity

What's going on culturally in Brigittenau

Now that it's getting warmer and the residents of Brigittenau are drawn to the outdoors, there are numerous events for young and old. The Mortarapark, for example, hosts the Kultursommer, where over 500 acts from the fields of cabaret, literature, music and much more await visitors. The youth and senior centers also host exciting events throughout the summer. The Brigittenau District Museum is also open, where you can learn more about the heritage of Vienna's 20th district.