Found on the Enns
Unknown body in Lower Austria: police request information
In February 2023, a body was discovered on the embankment of the River Enns near St. Pantaleon in Lower Austria. The identity of the unknown man has not yet been established, which is why the police are now asking for information with mugshots.
The forensic autopsy revealed no evidence that the unknown person's death was caused by a third party. The time of death was probably several months before the body was found. The man had apparently committed suicide, as the LPD Lower Austria announced on Saturday.
Face reconstructed from skull bones
All comprehensive investigations to clarify the identity have so far been negative. The Saxony-Anhalt State Office of Criminal Investigation was asked for police assistance. An expert there then carried out a facial soft tissue reconstruction based on the skull bone. This made it possible to create mugshots.
The wanted person is a man about 168 cm tall, his age is estimated to be between 55 and 75. He had about 15 cm long, light to gray and slightly wavy hair. His upper and lower jaws were toothless.
Clothing worn
- Blue quilted jacket
- Brownish sweater of the brand C&A
- Jeans trousers size W33/L36
- Purple low shoes size 41
- Arteni Sport brand underpants
Based on his clothing size, it is likely that he was a rather slight person. The police do not rule out the possibility that the person is from the homeless milieu due to his overall appearance.
Information on the identity of the person is requested to be sent to the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office, Investigation Department, telephone number 059133-30-3333.
If you or someone close to you is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counselling service on 142. You can find further crisis telephones and emergency numbers HERE.
