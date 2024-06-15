Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Found on the Enns

Unknown body in Lower Austria: police request information

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 13:56

In February 2023, a body was discovered on the embankment of the River Enns near St. Pantaleon in Lower Austria. The identity of the unknown man has not yet been established, which is why the police are now asking for information with mugshots.

comment0 Kommentare

The forensic autopsy revealed no evidence that the unknown person's death was caused by a third party. The time of death was probably several months before the body was found. The man had apparently committed suicide, as the LPD Lower Austria announced on Saturday.

Face reconstructed from skull bones
All comprehensive investigations to clarify the identity have so far been negative. The Saxony-Anhalt State Office of Criminal Investigation was asked for police assistance. An expert there then carried out a facial soft tissue reconstruction based on the skull bone. This made it possible to create mugshots.

(Bild: LPD NÖ)
(Bild: LPD NÖ)
Mugshot as a result of the facial soft tissue reconstruction (Bild: LPD NÖ)
Mugshot as a result of the facial soft tissue reconstruction
(Bild: LPD NÖ)

The wanted person is a man about 168 cm tall, his age is estimated to be between 55 and 75. He had about 15 cm long, light to gray and slightly wavy hair. His upper and lower jaws were toothless.

Clothing worn

  • Blue quilted jacket
  • Brownish sweater of the brand C&A
  • Jeans trousers size W33/L36
  • Purple low shoes size 41
  • Arteni Sport brand underpants
+1
Fotos

Based on his clothing size, it is likely that he was a rather slight person. The police do not rule out the possibility that the person is from the homeless milieu due to his overall appearance.

Information on the identity of the person is requested to be sent to the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office, Investigation Department, telephone number 059133-30-3333.

If you or someone close to you is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counselling service on 142. You can find further crisis telephones and emergency numbers HERE.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf