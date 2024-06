They even climb into dustbins for success

"Mario, what time is breakfast?" A call from a player at 3 o'clock in the morning. "It doesn't happen often, but it has happened before," laughs Mario Margreiter. "In the meantime, everything is in the player group." The family man has been with the ÖFB since 2010 and became team manager after EURO 2016. "I think in a solution-oriented way, there are no problems," is how he sums up his job. Margreiter is the chief organizer, the go-to man for everything - now an important piece of the puzzle for success at the EURO.