Have we become poor? Stocker: “Fairy tale of the SPÖ”

Inflation remains a controversial topic, with very different perceptions of inflation. The situation is not good, Stocker admitted. "But we don't want to moan, we want to give confidence." Krainer countered: "I'm surprised that you don't see how many people are slipping into poverty and you talk away the highest inflation. It is a total failure." The fact that Austria had become so poor was not true, said Stocker, who spoke of "SPÖ fairy tales". On the contrary, the government had helped with many billions, for example for pensioners.