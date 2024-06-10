With the EM-Newsletter
Win a dream vacation at the Alpenblick sports resort
The European Football Championship is just around the corner. On June 14, the EURO 2024 will finally be officially opened and Austria will be right in the middle of it. With the "Krone" EURO newsletter, you will not only stay informed several times a day about everything that has happened at the European Championships and receive exclusive insights from the training camp, but also have the chance to win 1 of 3 active vacations at the Sportresort Alpenblick****Superior in beautiful Zell am See-Kaprun.
The soccer highlight of the year starts this week with the German neighbors and the anticipation of the EURO has now also arrived in Austria. Even though the ÖFB team under Ralf Rangnick has drawn a difficult lot with France, the Netherlands and Poland, the chances of advancing to the knockout phase are very good, not least because of the great performances of the red-white-red team. The "Krone" will also keep you up-to-date during the European Championships with the EURO Newsletter.
Live reports and interviews from the team headquarters in Berlin, analyses of the individual matches, a daily quiz on EURO 2024 and much more awaits you here. But that's not all! As a subscriber to the "Krone" EURO newsletter, you also have the chance to win 1 of 3 active vacations at the Alpenblick****Superior sports resort.
My Alpenblick - My moment
The Sportresort Alpenblick**** Superior is located at 750 meters above sea level between glacier, mountain & lake in beautiful Zell am See-Kaprun. The top-equipped fitness studio on 300m2, the modern hotel bar incl. lounge area and the 1,300 m² spa and wellness area invite you to enjoy an active and relaxing vacation. The cuisine is international in style and influenced by traditional Austrian recipes.
A stay at the Sportresort Alpenblick promises a perfect balance between activity and relaxation, embedded in the breathtaking landscape of Zell am See. The four-star superior hotel is known for its varied weekly activity program, which offers wonderful activities for every taste and fitness level. From guided hikes and mountain bike tours to yoga and Pilates classes and winter activities such as skiing and snowshoeing - everyone will find the right activity here.
Fit for life
A well-equipped fitness studio is available for guests who want to personalize their training. State-of-the-art equipment for cardio and strength training as well as the support of experienced personal trainers ensure that fitness goals can be achieved efficiently and safely. The hotel's spa and wellness area is a highlight for anyone longing for peace and relaxation. Relax in various saunas and steam baths and let the soothing warmth work its magic on you. A spacious indoor and outdoor pool invites you to swim and relax. Pamper yourself with a soothing massage or beauty treatment.
Between glacier, mountain & lake
In addition to sporting activities and relaxation, the Sportresort Alpenblick also offers culinary delights. The hotel's cuisine combines international influences with an alkaline focus and is inspired by traditional Austrian recipes. The focus is always on using fresh, regional ingredients to offer guests a healthy and tasty experience.
Enjoy the sun on the Bergsee terrace and refresh yourself in the hotel's mountain lake. In addition, the cozy Happy Moments Bar invites you to linger with fantastic cocktails and live music. The perfect location in Zell am See with hiking trails, cycling routes, Lake Zell and countless excursion possibilities, the extensive offer and the warm hospitality make the Sportresort Alpenblick an ideal vacation destination for all those who want to do something good for body and soul. You can find more information and booking options HERE.
Subscribe to the EURO newsletter and win
With the "Krone" and the EURO newsletter, you now have the chance to win 1 of 3 active vacations (2 nights) for 2 people each including half board at the Sportresort Alpenblick****Superior in Zell am See-Kaprun. Subscribe to the "Krone" EURO newsletter by the deadline on July 12, 9:00 am and take your chance to win an unforgettable vacation!
Not only will you be kept up to date with everything that is happening at the European Football Championship in Germany and receive extensive insights into the life of the ÖFB team on site, but you can also take advantage of the unique opportunity to take an active break for two. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
