Win a dream vacation at the Alpenblick sports resort

The soccer highlight of the year starts this week with the German neighbors and the anticipation of the EURO has now also arrived in Austria. Even though the ÖFB team under Ralf Rangnick has drawn a difficult lot with France, the Netherlands and Poland, the chances of advancing to the knockout phase are very good, not least because of the great performances of the red-white-red team. The "Krone" will also keep you up-to-date during the European Championships with the EURO Newsletter.