Emotions boil over: shreds fly in the ORF studio

Lopatka to Vilimsky: "You can draw up wanted lists"

ÖVP top candidate Reinhold Lopatka reacted angrily to this: "We must not interfere at all in what the FPÖ does. But Vilimsky wants to tell us and the SPÖ what to do, we're not that far along yet." He added: "Mr. Vilimsky, you can draw upwanted lists, but you can't decide who goes into the National Council elections for the ÖVP and SPÖ. And hopefully never." Vilimsky's response: "Keep it up, Mr. Lopatka, and you'll soon be out of parliament."