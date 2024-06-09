Foreign shame: greetings from social media hell

Hello soccer mice!

Sports Minister Werner Kogler and Health Minister Johannes Rauch kicked things off, both up to their ears in victory after our footballers' 2:1 win at the Ernst Happel Stadium. With eyes glazed over with joy, they sing into the camera (in terms of quality, a mixture of Blair Witch Project and party video from the Bermuda Triangle from Sunday, three o'clock in the morning): "Hello my soccer mice!" It's practically thanks to them that the national team is so successful, because our stars have never lost when Kogler and Rauch are in the stadium. Like two Happy Buddhas stroking each other's bellies. Highlight: Kogler, who had no idea that he had to tighten his belt, checks that everything is still in place with a bold grip on his waist.