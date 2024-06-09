Punch of the week
Foreign shame: greetings from social media hell
The invention of the Internet has its dark side, as Ministers Kogler, Rauch and Gewessler prove. Green social media that deserves the Punch of the Week.
Man, in his boundless evilness, has always shown particular creativity when it comes to torturing and tormenting others. Whether iron maiden, rack or thumbscrews - the louder the screams, the greater the pleasure. However, the Greens have now reached the pinnacle of inhumanity with their social media appearances and it is probably only a matter of time before Amnesty International lodges a protest.
Hello soccer mice!
Sports Minister Werner Kogler and Health Minister Johannes Rauch kicked things off, both up to their ears in victory after our footballers' 2:1 win at the Ernst Happel Stadium. With eyes glazed over with joy, they sing into the camera (in terms of quality, a mixture of Blair Witch Project and party video from the Bermuda Triangle from Sunday, three o'clock in the morning): "Hello my soccer mice!" It's practically thanks to them that the national team is so successful, because our stars have never lost when Kogler and Rauch are in the stadium. Like two Happy Buddhas stroking each other's bellies. Highlight: Kogler, who had no idea that he had to tighten his belt, checks that everything is still in place with a bold grip on his waist.
The green image of women
As a diversionary tactic for this embarrassment, the green climate protection ministry really went all out. Minister Leonore Gewessler had a man dress up in women's clothes and have him or her do things that she apparently thinks are suitable for women: Filing nails, watering flowers, adding copy paper, yelling hysterically into the phone. After all, only activities above the desk, which must be counted as a success. The EU elections are this Sunday - it is unclear whether the women from Gewessler's ministry will be allowed to leave the company kitchen to vote.
Soccer mice, an image of a woman straight out of a museum - green social media in 2024. Our Punch and Judy of the week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.