Slander, madness, racism and petrol

Unsurprisingly, Schilling was the politician with the highest media presence in May. The accusations against the 23-year-old published by "Der Standard" kept her at the center of the coverage for weeks. With 645 articles, she is well ahead of FPÖ candidate Harald Vilimsky with a total of 199 articles, the leaders of the SPÖ and ÖVP, Andreas Schieder (150 articles) and Reinhold Lopatka (137 articles) and the NEOS candidate Helmut Brandstätter (86 articles) in the APA-Comm ranking of EU candidates. However, this media presence was anything but positive for Schilling.