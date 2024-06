Why the Greens are now sounding the alarm about the sect report

The latest report from the Federal Agency for Sectarian Issues for the previous year recently ended up in the parliamentary Family Affairs Committee - where it provided material for discussion. The Greens are alarmed. "As a society, we need to offer counter-narratives and create services that combat loneliness and extremism and give people the skills to recognize fake news," says family and youth spokesperson Barbara Neßler. But what does the report say and how should the results be evaluated?