Ambulances full
Trampolines, bouncy castles and the like are so dangerous
From sprained joints to traumatic brain injuries and highly complex fractures: Fun on trampolines and bouncy castles ended in hospital for 1100 young Styrians last year. Experts are now drawing attention to the danger - and giving tips on how to keep jumping accident-free.
Summertime is festival time, and there's a bouncy castle at all kinds of festivals. "The peak season starts now," says Peter Spitzer from the Research Center for Child Accidents of the association "Große schützen Kleine". Younger children up to the age of seven are particularly affected here because they collide with others or fall when getting out of the bouncy castle. "They then injure their wrist or collarbone," says Spitzer.
Trampolines have long been set up in the gardens of Styria - and there are dangers lurking here too, says Holger Till, head of the Graz Clinic for Pediatric Surgery. "When children of different ages jump in groups of three or four and with five balls, it's easy for something to happen," he explains.
Eight percent even need surgery
In Graz alone, 524 children were treated after trampoline or bouncy castle accidents in 2023, compared to around 1100 across Styria. "A third of them were seriously injured, for example with broken bones or strains in their knees and ankles," says Till. Eight percent even had to go to the operating table. "These are the most serious joint injuries that lead to lifelong limitations."
66 percent of accidents happen on garden trampolines, 26 in trampoline parks and eight in bouncy castles.
Safety tips for trampolines and bouncy castles from the "Große schützen Kleine" association
- Only one person on the trampoline, not too many children in the bouncy castle
- Supervise children
- Consideration for "fellow jumpers"
- Learn to do somersaults under supervision
- Take off shoes, remove jewelry, no sharp or pointed objects
- Jump in the middle
- Take breaks
- Do not eat, drink or chew gum
- No jumping by small children
- Make sure there is a good spring cover and net
- no dangerous objects, edges or walls around the equipment, nothing in or under the trampoline
- Check regularly for damage
Till doesn't want to be "a spoilsport or an obstacle" - jumping improves coordination and strength and is fun. It is important to prepare parents and children and give them tips for safe use.
Learning and trying out in the trampoline park
In Graz, 2,200 primary school children have already taken part in trampoline "training" as part of the "Fun on the trampoline - but safely!" project. "Since corona, there are eight times as many trampolines as before," explains City Councillor for Youth Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP). "On a joint trip to the Flip Lab, the children then learn how to jump safely."
"If there is awareness, we can relieve the ambulances beforehand," says Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), Regional Councillor for Health.
