Quarrel escalates

Harsh criticism of Mbappe: PSG fires back

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 14:06

PSG hit back: After superstar Kylian Mbappe criticized his former club on Tuesday, he has now hit back in the form of a "club source". The 2018 world champion has "no class".

comment0 Kommentare

What had happened? Mbappe had spoken about his departure from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday ahead of France's European Championship test against Luxembourg and said, among other things, that "things and people made him unhappy" at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe (Bild: AFP/APA/FRANCK FIFE)
Kylian Mbappe
(Bild: AFP/APA/FRANCK FIFE)

The Parisians had even threatened to leave him on the bench for the entire season. The reason for this? Last summer, the now 25-year-old refused to take up the option to extend his contract until 2025. "I was told, I was made to understand, I was spoken to strongly," said Mbappe. Although he did not mention him by name, the striker's criticism was clearly aimed at club boss Nasser al-Khelaifi.

On the other hand, he has always felt the support of coach Luis Enrique and advisor Luis Campos, according to Mbappe. "They saved me, without them I would never have set foot on the pitch again," said the goalscorer gratefully. He now feels "liberated and relieved" after signing for Real Madrid, and Mbappe will be fighting for trophies for the "royals" until 2029.

Kylian Mbappe (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Kylian Mbappe
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"Has absolutely no class"
The French newspaper "Le Parisien" quoted a source close to the club on Wednesday, who fired back at the star striker. "He has absolutely no class," the insider is quoted as saying. Club boss al-Khelaifi has "never dictated the slightest decision regarding the team. Luis Enrique has even said so himself, but despite everything, Mbappe says something and everyone publishes it as if it were true." At some point, "everything will come to light, the whole truth".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

