Harsh criticism of Mbappe: PSG fires back

"Has absolutely no class"

The French newspaper "Le Parisien" quoted a source close to the club on Wednesday, who fired back at the star striker. "He has absolutely no class," the insider is quoted as saying. Club boss al-Khelaifi has "never dictated the slightest decision regarding the team. Luis Enrique has even said so himself, but despite everything, Mbappe says something and everyone publishes it as if it were true." At some point, "everything will come to light, the whole truth".