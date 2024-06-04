How Dürnstein is arming itself against mass tourism

They are both a curse and a blessing: the masses of tourists in the small, picturesque town of Dürnstein in the Wachau. Every year, tens of thousands of people make a pilgrimage to the popular tourist community on the Danube - especially in the upcoming summer season, the town is literally "overrun" by guests. Above all, the tourists are staying in the middle of the old town, between the town gate and the town hall, explains Mayor Johann Riesenhuber. Up to 12,000 guests a day visit the town center during the high season. In order to better distribute these streams of visitors, the municipality has worked out measures together with the state and Donau Niederösterreich Tourismus over the last two years, some of which have already been implemented.