Nitrous oxide eaters to reduce greenhouse gases

Nitrousoxide is 300 times more potent than CO2

Under certain conditions, nitrous oxide is produced by microorganisms in the soil: If these do not have access to oxygen, they are forced to find other ways to obtain energy, for example by respiring nitrate instead of oxygen. In a process called "denitrification", the nitrate is converted into nitrous oxide, among other things. "This greenhouse gas has around 300 times more impact than CO2, and agriculture is responsible for around three quarters of N2O emissions in Europe," explained Wilfried Winiwarter, one of the co-authors of the study from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Laxenburg near Vienna, in a press release.