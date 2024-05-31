Quite long!
Renault Grand Kangoo: The rolling cargo space
Renault has extended the Kangoo. As the Grand Kangoo, it now offers a variable interior space in which 3750 liters of luggage can be loaded if required.
The order books for the XL version of the high-roof estate are open. Just under half a meter more length is available for around 3000 euros: The Grand Kangoo, which has grown to 4.91 meters, is blessed with a wheelbase of 3.10 meters and is available with either five or seven seats, will initially be offered in the Equilibre trim level in combination with a 130 hp petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox at prices starting at just over 31,500 euros.
Access to the third row of seats is facilitated by the two 83 centimeter wide sliding doors (+21.5 cm compared to the Kangoo), the low door sill and the fold-down seats in the second row.
The load volume in the seven-seater version is 500 liters. If the rear seats are removed and the front passenger seat is folded down, this increases to 3750 liters with a loading length of 3.11 meters. Access to the trunk is via a wide-opening, glazed tailgate.
The entry-level version comes with dual-zone automatic air conditioning, an 8-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and electric exterior mirrors. For just under 1000 euros extra, the Grand Kangoo Equilibre is also available with a 95 hp diesel engine.
In the higher Techno trim level, the Grand Kangoo with the TCe 130 petrol engine costs from 33,700 euros. The drive variant with the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox costs around 1500 euros extra. The Techno diesel is available from just under 35,000 euros.
The Techno trim offers additional extras such as roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, a comfort driver's seat, keyless system, rear folding tables and a drawer on the passenger side.
