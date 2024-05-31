Renault Grand Kangoo: The rolling cargo space

The order books for the XL version of the high-roof estate are open. Just under half a meter more length is available for around 3000 euros: The Grand Kangoo, which has grown to 4.91 meters, is blessed with a wheelbase of 3.10 meters and is available with either five or seven seats, will initially be offered in the Equilibre trim level in combination with a 130 hp petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox at prices starting at just over 31,500 euros.