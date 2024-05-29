Payment card for asylum seekers in Lower Austria from June 1

New regulations will apply to asylum seekers in eight selected accommodation facilities in Lower Austria from Saturday. As reported by "Profil", payment cards from the provider Pluxee (formerly Sodexo) will be distributed in these homes instead of cash bills. "These locations were specifically chosen to test the functionality of the card in both urban and rural areas. The aim of this measure is to make Lower Austria unattractive as a destination for asylum seekers on the one hand and to comply with the legal obligations to provide for asylum seekers on the other," explains Christoph Luisser (FPÖ), Provincial Councillor for Asylum.