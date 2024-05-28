Vorteilswelt
Woman (41) in hospital

Pile-up in Tyrol: truck crashes into convoy

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 20:56

A rear-end collision involving five vehicles occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the B178 in Söll in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein. A truck driver (51) had overlooked the fact that the vehicles in front of him had come to a standstill.

The 51-year-old driver of the truck was driving on the Loferer Bundesstraße coming from Wörgl in the direction of St. Johann in Tirol at around 1.20 pm. As the police explain, the local man must have overlooked the fact that a convoy of four vehicles had come to a standstill in front of him in the municipality of Söll. The truck crashed into the stationary cars and pushed them into each other.

For reasons as yet unexplained, the truck driver overlooked a convoy of four vehicles that had come to a standstill due to traffic.

Die Polizei in einer Aussendung

One injured person taken to hospital
A 41-year-old female driver from Austria was seriously injured in the accident. She had to be taken to hospital in Kufstein by the ambulance service. According to the police, another person involved suffered minor abrasions.

There was considerable damage to the vehicles involved, although the police are not yet able to put a figure on this. The B178 Loferer Straße could only be driven on in one lane for around 1.5 hours after the accident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
