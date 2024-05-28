Pile-up in Tyrol: truck crashes into convoy

The 51-year-old driver of the truck was driving on the Loferer Bundesstraße coming from Wörgl in the direction of St. Johann in Tirol at around 1.20 pm. As the police explain, the local man must have overlooked the fact that a convoy of four vehicles had come to a standstill in front of him in the municipality of Söll. The truck crashed into the stationary cars and pushed them into each other.