Woman (41) in hospital
Pile-up in Tyrol: truck crashes into convoy
A rear-end collision involving five vehicles occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the B178 in Söll in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein. A truck driver (51) had overlooked the fact that the vehicles in front of him had come to a standstill.
The 51-year-old driver of the truck was driving on the Loferer Bundesstraße coming from Wörgl in the direction of St. Johann in Tirol at around 1.20 pm. As the police explain, the local man must have overlooked the fact that a convoy of four vehicles had come to a standstill in front of him in the municipality of Söll. The truck crashed into the stationary cars and pushed them into each other.
For reasons as yet unexplained, the truck driver overlooked a convoy of four vehicles that had come to a standstill due to traffic.
Die Polizei in einer Aussendung
One injured person taken to hospital
A 41-year-old female driver from Austria was seriously injured in the accident. She had to be taken to hospital in Kufstein by the ambulance service. According to the police, another person involved suffered minor abrasions.
There was considerable damage to the vehicles involved, although the police are not yet able to put a figure on this. The B178 Loferer Straße could only be driven on in one lane for around 1.5 hours after the accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.