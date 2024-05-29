Filip Misolic against Cerundolo – LIVE from 11 am

Reminder of 2022

Cerundolo was already 19th in the rankings in 2019 and is currently only just behind in 27th place. This year, the 25-year-old reached the semi-finals in Rio de Janeiro and the quarter-finals in Madrid. In Miami, he had put an Austrian, Ofner, in his place in three sets in the second round. The two-time ATP tournament winner in 2022 won the only duel with Misolic to date in the Wiener Stadthalle with two 6:3 wins in the opening round. "It was a good match back then and I think it will be the same here," said Misolic looking ahead.