Filip Misolic against Cerundolo – LIVE from 11 am

Second round for Filip Misolic at the French Open. The 22-year-old Styrian will face the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, we will be reporting live from 11 a.m. - see ticker below.
Filip Misolic ensured on Monday evening that Austria is represented by two players in the 2nd round of the French Open for the first time since 2020. Like Sebastian Ofner against Frenchman Terence Atmane the day before, the 22-year-old Styrian was able to turn around a two-set deficit against Finland's Otto Virtanen. "You can't expect any easy situations at the French Open. The belief in myself was always there," said Misolic.
Crazy race to catch up
There were several parallels to Ofner. His close compatriot also had to wait longer than planned to play on Sunday due to rain and then had to compete on another outdoor court. Ofner was 2:4 down in his duel in the third set and subsequently pulled his head out of the noose. After winning the third set, Misolic had to recover from 0:4 in the fourth to triumph 4:6, 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, 6:2.
"You have to focus point by point and not look ahead regardless of the score. It's not always easy at that moment, but I managed that well," said the ÖTV player. He has won several matches in the past year and a half. He also pulled off a memorable comeback in Paris 2023. Back then, after trailing 3:6, 0:5 against Frenchman Enzo Couacaud, he managed to advance to the second qualifying round with a 7:6(7), 6:2 win, where he then reached the final.
"There's always a chance"
"I turned a match around here last year too, sometimes it doesn't work out, but as long as it's not over, there's always a chance, no matter what the score is," said the world number 243. His feeling of happiness after converting his match point was enormous. "I can believe it, I'm still under adrenaline, that will continue to have an effect throughout the night. I'm happy," emphasized Misolic. His first five-set match on the ATP Tour was a memorable match and a sense of achievement. And as a souvenir, "certainly a bit of sore muscles".
So it's a good thing that he will probably have two days off before his second round match against Francisco Cerundolo. The Argentinian, seeded number 23, used up considerably less energy in his 6:3, 6:3, 6:4 win against the German Yannick Hanfmann. "I'm delighted to have the chance to play against him at a Grand Slam. He's a super player, has an incredible level of strokes and is very dangerous on clay with his forehand," explained Misolic.
Reminder of 2022
Cerundolo was already 19th in the rankings in 2019 and is currently only just behind in 27th place. This year, the 25-year-old reached the semi-finals in Rio de Janeiro and the quarter-finals in Madrid. In Miami, he had put an Austrian, Ofner, in his place in three sets in the second round. The two-time ATP tournament winner in 2022 won the only duel with Misolic to date in the Wiener Stadthalle with two 6:3 wins in the opening round. "It was a good match back then and I think it will be the same here," said Misolic looking ahead.
