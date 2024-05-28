1.2 million attempted cyberattacks on children

SMS Trojan disguises itself as a cheat code

In the course of the analysis, Kaspersky also came across an SMS Trojan disguised as an app for cheat codes (which give users an unfair advantage over their fellow players) for the popular mobile game "Brawl Stars". "During installation, the app requests numerous authorizations, many of which are unnecessary or even dangerous. Once these are granted and the app is launched, the attackers misuse the infected device to send spam text messages that use up the cell phone credit of those affected," the company explained.