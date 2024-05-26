Rapper outraged
Nicki Minaj stopped for drugs in Amsterdam
US rapper Nicki Minaj has reacted with incomprehension and indignation to the police taking her into custody at Amsterdam airport for drug possession. The 41-year-old even posted a video of the incident on X.
The US rapper was taken into custody at Amsterdam airport on Saturday for drug possession and released after paying a fine.
350 euro fine
The public prosecutor's office imposed a fine of 350 euros and then allowed the international star to continue her journey to a concert in the UK, reported the ANP news agency. According to the Dutch border police, it was "less than 100 grams, but sufficient to impose a fine".
Rapper believes in conspiracy
Minaj herself reported the incident on the X platform, among others, and spoke of joints. Her bodyguard explained that they belonged to him. "This is Amsterdam, by the way, where smoking weed is legal," she continued.
But now the star sensed a conspiracy: "They're getting a lot of money for trying to sabotage my tour because so many people are angry that it's so successful and they're not getting anything."
Stopover in Amsterdam
Minaj was traveling on a private plane and had a layover in Amsterdam. For her "Pink Friday 2" tour, she had been scheduled to perform in Manchester on Saturday evening. She is also due to come to Austria at the beginning of July for the "Rolling Loud Europe" hip-hop festival in Ebreichsdorf (Baden district).
The rapper keeps in constant contact with her fans, known as "Barbz", via social networks. She is followed by more than 28 million users on X and more than 229 million on Instagram. The musician, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean and lives in the USA, rose to fame in 2010 with the album "Pink Friday".
Widespread misconception
A widespread misconception outside the Netherlands is that drugs are legal in the country. The world-famous coffee shops that actually sell weed are a big draw for cannabis smokers.
Using small amounts of cannabis is technically illegal in the Netherlands, but police do not enforce the law under a 'tolerance policy' that has been in place since the 1970s. However, only a maximum of five grams of soft drugs are tolerated. Transporting the drugs to another country is illegal.
