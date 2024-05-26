Verstappen: “We’re not expecting any miracles”

Leclerc "very, very satisfied"

While the world champion racing team cannot get the cars set up properly, championship runner-up Charles Leclerc can hope for his first victory in almost two years. The Monegasque will start the race from the front and could win for the first time ever in his home country. "I'm very, very happy with the car and it's been a really good weekend so far. But we shouldn't be blinded by the pole position," said the 26-year-old and formulated the triumph on the Côte d'Azur as a clear goal: "Whatever happens, we have to bring it home."