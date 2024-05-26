Tennis ticker
French Open: Ofner against Atmane today LIVE
Starting shot at the French Open in Paris! Sebastian Ofner will play Frenchman Terence Atmane in the first round today. The match is scheduled as the fourth match after 11 a.m., we will report live (see ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Favorite
Ofner caused a sensation last year with his run to the round of 16 at the French Open. The 28-year-old Styrian has now reached the top 50. As number 45 in the ranking, Ofner is the favorite against local hero Terence Atmane.
"99 percent will be in favor of the Frenchman, but that doesn't matter so much to me. I'm taking it in such a way that it's still positive for me," said Ofner on Saturday after a training session. Looking back on his run from qualifying to the round of 16 against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas hardly plays a role for him a year later.
"I don't have anything like that"
"Last year was great, but that went away after a week. Now it's a new tournament again. But I like playing there and I'm looking forward to it." Wolfgang Thiem's protégé pretended not to have a goal in mind. "No. I never have one, because you never know what's going to happen. Now I have to win tomorrow so that I can move on." Should Ofner prevail, he will face either Sebastian Baez (ARG-20) or qualifier Gustavo Heide (BRA) in round two.
Ofner admitted that he had a bit of a motivation problem after this year's Australian Open. "It started on the South American tour. Last year it was a tunnel, there was one new thing after another and never any time to think." He had this time in February and March of this year. He lacked "one hundred percent motivation" for a few weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.