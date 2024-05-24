The secret behind solitaire

Of casinos and collectors

We encounter the French hand not only in solitaire, but in countless other games and areas of life - interesting facts await us everywhere. Did you know? Casinos change their decks surprisingly often - in Las Vegas this can be the case after just 12 hours to prevent cheating with marked cards. It is estimated that a Las Vegas casino uses around 27 million decks of cards per year. As soon as cards show signs of wear, such as so-called "tatty" edges or small creases, they are removed from play, as they could otherwise become recognizable. This is important to ensure that neither the dealer nor the players can identify the cards without seeing them.