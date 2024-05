How AI is “robbing” more and more people of their voices

It may be a remarkable coincidence, but nobody really believes it, especially not Scarlett Johansson. The fact is: with the new GPT-4o voice model, OpenAI is giving its ChatGPT AI chatbot, which was previously limited to simply outputting text, a voice. Five voices, to be precise, called "Breeze", "Cove", "Ember", "Juniper" and "Sky". According to a blog post by the company, they are the result of a lengthy selection process with applications from more than 400 voice actors and film actors.